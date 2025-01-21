Adslot Ltd. Issues New Securities Under Director Fees Plan

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Adslot Ltd ( (AU:ADS) ) is now available.

Adslot Ltd. has announced the issuance of securities as part of their Director Fees Plan, an employee incentive scheme. A total of 61,443,240 ordinary fully paid securities will be quoted, following approval by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This move reflects Adslot Ltd.’s commitment to employee engagement and retention, potentially enhancing its market standing by aligning stakeholder interests with company performance.

More about Adslot Ltd

Current Market Cap: A$5.32M

