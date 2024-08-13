Adslot Ltd Director’s Options Expire Unconverted

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has issued a change in director’s interest notice, indicating that Benjamin Dixon, a director of the company, has not acquired any new shares but has seen the expiry of 18 million employee options. Following this change, Dixon still holds over 19 million ordinary shares and nearly 5.7 million unlisted options, as well as an indirect interest through a trust amounting to over 83 million ordinary shares and 12.5 million unlisted options.

