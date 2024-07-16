Adslot Ltd Director’s Major Share Acquisition

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has disclosed that Director Andrew Dyer has significantly increased his stake in the company through an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer and underwriting arrangement. Dyer now holds over 52 million ordinary shares directly and over 200 million shares indirectly, in addition to millions of unlisted options with varying exercise prices and expiry dates. The transaction involved acquiring shares at the minimal price of $0.001 each but did not include any disposals of securities.

For further insights into AU:ADS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.