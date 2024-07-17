Adslot Ltd Director Amplifies Shareholdings

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has reported a significant change in Director Benjamin Dixon’s interests, with an acquisition of over 44 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.001 each. This change is a result of Dixon’s participation in a non-renounceable entitlement offer previously announced by the company. No securities were disposed of in this transaction, which notably did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

For further insights into AU:ADS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.