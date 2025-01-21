Adslot Issues Shares Under Director Fees Plan

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Adslot Ltd ( (AU:ADS) ) has issued an announcement.

Adslot Ltd announced the issuance of 61,443,240 fully paid ordinary shares at an estimated price of $0.001 per share to its directors as part of the Director Fees Plan, following approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This action aligns with Adslot’s compliance with relevant sections of the Corporations Act and supports its ongoing operations without requiring further disclosure, maintaining transparency and regulation adherence.

Adslot is a global company specializing in automating the trading of forward guaranteed display advertising through its advanced media trading platform. It serves a global community of media buyers and sellers, including agencies, publishers, and advertisers, aiming to enhance the $80 billion online display advertising industry’s growth potential. The company operates across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$5.32M

