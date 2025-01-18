Adroit Infotech Completes Dispatch of Final Call Money Notices

Stay Ahead of the Market:
Adroit Infotech Limited ( (IN:ADROITINFO) ) has shared an update.
Adroit Infotech Limited has announced the completion of the dispatch of Final Call Money Notices to its shareholders as part of a Rights Issue. The notices were sent both electronically and via registered post to ensure all shareholders receive necessary instructions for payment. This step marks a crucial phase in the company’s financial proceedings, potentially impacting its capital structure and shareholder relations.
More about Adroit Infotech Limited
YTD Price Performance: -0.61%
Average Trading Volume: 28,451
Current Market Cap: 1.1B INR
