Adroit Infotech Completes Dispatch of Final Call Money Notices

Adroit Infotech Limited ( (IN:ADROITINFO) ) has shared an update.

Adroit Infotech Limited has announced the completion of the dispatch of Final Call Money Notices to its shareholders as part of a Rights Issue. The notices were sent both electronically and via registered post to ensure all shareholders receive necessary instructions for payment. This step marks a crucial phase in the company’s financial proceedings, potentially impacting its capital structure and shareholder relations.

More about Adroit Infotech Limited

YTD Price Performance: -0.61%

Average Trading Volume: 28,451

Current Market Cap: 1.1B INR

