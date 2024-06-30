Adriatic Metals Welcomes New Board Expertise

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals Plc has announced the appointment of Ms Laura Tyler as a Non-Executive Director, bringing over 30 years of mining experience to the board. With her extensive background in technical, technology, and safety applications in global Tier 1 mining projects, Tyler’s expertise aligns with Adriatic’s commitment to sustainable and modern mining practices in Europe. Her role will support the company’s progression as it aims to become a leading European producer of critical metals.

