Adriatic Metals to Announce Q4 2024 Activities Report

Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ) has shared an announcement.

Adriatic Metals PLC will release its quarterly activities report for the period ending December 31, 2024, on January 29, 2025. The announcement will include a live webinar presentation and Q&A session to engage investors and stakeholders, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and effective communication.

More about Adriatic Metals Plc

Adriatic Metals PLC operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is dedicated to extracting valuable metals and enhancing its presence in the mining sector.

YTD Price Performance: 11.08%

Average Trading Volume: 91,843

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £683.3M

