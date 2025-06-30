Adriatic Metals Sees Shift in Voting Rights with Helikon Investments

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ) has issued an announcement.

Adriatic Metals Plc, a UK-based company, has announced a change in its voting rights structure due to an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Helikon Investments Limited. Helikon Investments, through its Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV, now holds a total of 26.1742% voting rights in Adriatic Metals, marking an increase from the previous 25.5979%. This change reflects a strategic move by Helikon Investments, potentially impacting Adriatic Metals’ governance and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ADT1) stock is a Buy with a £250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Adriatic Metals Plc stock, see the GB:ADT1 Stock Forecast page.

