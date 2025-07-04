Adriatic Metals Sees Major Shift in Voting Rights

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest announcement is out from Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ).

Adriatic Metals Plc announced a significant change in its voting rights structure, as Citigroup Inc. has disposed of its voting rights, reducing its previous position of over 5% to zero. This change reflects a shift in stakeholder influence and could impact the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ADT1) stock is a Buy with a £250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Adriatic Metals Plc stock, see the GB:ADT1 Stock Forecast page.

More about Adriatic Metals Plc

Adriatic Metals Plc is a UK-based company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 348,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £955.1M

