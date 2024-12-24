Adriatic Metals Sees Change in Major Holdings by Goldman Sachs

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ) has provided an update.

Adriatic Metals Plc, a UK-based company, recently announced a change in its major holdings as a result of an acquisition or disposal of voting rights. The notification was made by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., indicating a slight increase in their voting rights from 3.195673% to 3.339614%. This change, effective as of December 19, 2024, reflects an adjustment in the financial instruments and voting rights related to Adriatic Metals, potentially influencing the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Adriatic Metals Plc

YTD Price Performance: -5.24%

Average Trading Volume: 130,523

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £651.8M

