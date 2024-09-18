Adriatic Metals Reschedules Key Investor Presentation

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals Plc has rescheduled its Operations Update presentation to 23 September 2024, providing an opportunity for investors and analysts to hear from the interim CEO and CFO. The company, which is progressing its Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia, will present details that were released to the market the same day.

