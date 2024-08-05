Adriatic Metals Reports Minor CDI Decrease

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC has announced a slight decrease in their Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) with a net difference of 498,834 less than the previous month, now totaling 280,143,969. This change is attributed to net transfers between CDIs and common stock as quoted on the London Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, other securities such as ordinary shares and performance rights saw no change, maintaining stability in the company’s financial instruments.

