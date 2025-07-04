Adriatic Metals Reports Change in Voting Rights

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ) has provided an announcement.

Adriatic Metals Plc has announced a change in its voting rights, following an acquisition or disposal of financial instruments by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The notification reveals a decrease in voting rights held by Goldman Sachs, impacting the overall voting power within the company. This adjustment in holdings could influence the company’s decision-making processes and shareholder dynamics, potentially affecting its strategic direction and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ADT1) stock is a Buy with a £250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Adriatic Metals Plc stock, see the GB:ADT1 Stock Forecast page.

More about Adriatic Metals Plc

Adriatic Metals Plc is a UK-based company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is known for its projects in the Adriatic region, primarily dealing with precious and base metals.

Average Trading Volume: 348,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £955.1M

For a thorough assessment of ADT1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue