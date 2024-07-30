Adriatic Metals Ramps Up Silver Production

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC has announced significant progress in their operations, including the production ramp-up at the Vares Silver Operation, with expected nameplate production by Q4 2024. The company produced and sold over 250 dmt of silver-lead and over 120 dmt of zinc concentrate in Q2, while also transitioning to an owner-operator model for Rupice Mine. Despite a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which delayed expansion plans, Adriatic Metals remains on track for its production goals with work on alternative tailings storage facilities.

For further insights into AU:ADT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.