Adriatic Metals Plc Unveils Operations Update

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals Plc has announced an Operations Update presentation on 30 September 2024 to discuss their latest developments, including the fully funded Vares Silver Operation expected to reach full production in Q4 2024. The presentation will feature Interim CEO Laura Tyler and Interim CFO Michael Horner and is open to investors and sell-side analysts. Interested parties can register to attend and submit questions through the company’s contact.

