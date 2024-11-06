Adriatic Metals CEO’s Share Purchase Signals Confidence

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals Plc announced a significant share purchase by CEO Laura Tyler, acquiring 23,811 shares at AUD 4.20 each, totaling AUD 100,006.20, on the Australian Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights the CEO’s confidence in the company’s ongoing projects, such as the Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.

