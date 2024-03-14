AdRabbit Limited Set for Strategic Reverse Takeover

AdRabbit Limited (TSE:RABI) has released an update.

AdRabbit Limited, a company traded on TSXV under the symbol RABI, has announced its intention to undergo a reverse takeover by acquiring assets from PlayUp Limited, an Australian sports and betting firm. This strategic move will see AdRabbit operating PlayUp’s diverse assets, which include a suite of online betting, fantasy sports, and sports media content, and will position the combined entity in the technology sector of the Exchange. PlayUp’s assets boast strong user engagement with over 100,000 users in Australia and New Zealand and offer a range of services across live events, betting, and fantasy sports.

For further insights into TSE:RABI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.