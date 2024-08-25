Adore Beauty Group Reports Remarkable Profit Surge

Adore Beauty Group Ltd. (AU:ABY) has released an update.

Adore Beauty Group Limited has reported a significant turnaround with profits after tax soaring by 489% to $2.175 million for the fiscal year ending June 2024, up from a previous loss, while revenues increased by 7% to $195.7 million. The growth has been attributed to a rise in active customers and a record number of returning customers. Despite this strong performance, the company has not declared any dividends for the year.

