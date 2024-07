The latest update is out from Adobe (ADBE).

Mark Garfield has announced his resignation from his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Adobe Inc., effective August 9, 2024. His decision to leave is not linked to any disputes regarding Adobe’s financial statements or operational practices, and he will remain in his current position until the effective date as he transitions to pursue a new opportunity.

