ADM’s New Study on Probiotics and Protein: A Potential Game-Changer for Nutritional Supplements

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has initiated a clinical study titled ‘Comparative Differences of Amino Acid Appearance with Milk Protein Ingestion with and Without Probiotic Supplementation.’ This study aims to explore how amino acid absorption rates and concentrations are affected by a three-week regimen of milk protein supplementation, with and without a probiotic. The study is significant as it could enhance nutritional strategies and product offerings in the dietary supplement market.

The study tests two interventions: a dietary supplement combining a single strain probiotic with milk protein, and a placebo with milk protein. The probiotic is administered in capsule form with a daily dose of 1 billion CFU, alongside a 25-gram dose of milk protein concentrate.

This interventional study employs a randomized, crossover design with double masking for participants and investigators, focusing on basic science. Such a design ensures robust data on the probiotic’s effect on amino acid absorption.

The study is set to begin on November 20, 2024, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was also on November 20, 2024, indicating the study’s preparatory phase.

For investors, this study could impact ADM’s stock performance by potentially expanding its product line in the health and wellness sector. Competitors in the dietary supplement industry may also be influenced by these findings, as the demand for effective nutritional supplements grows.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

