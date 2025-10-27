ADM’s New Clinical Study on Enzyme Cocktails: A Potential Game-Changer for Digestive Health

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ((ADM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has announced a new clinical study titled ‘Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Two Enzyme Cocktails in Healthy Adults With Subclinical Mild to Moderate Gastrointestinal Complaints.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of two enzyme cocktails in improving gut health among participants with mild gastrointestinal issues. The significance of this study lies in its potential to offer a dietary supplement solution for common digestive concerns.

The interventions being tested are two dietary supplements, Enzyme Cocktail A and Enzyme Cocktail B. These are administered in capsule form, with Enzyme Cocktail A taken at a daily dose of 275mg and Enzyme Cocktail B at 50mg, both three times a day for four weeks. The purpose is to evaluate their impact on gastrointestinal health compared to placebos.

The study design is interventional, using a randomized, crossover model. It involves triple masking, meaning the participant, investigator, and outcomes assessor are unaware of which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose is to explore the potential benefits of these enzyme cocktails on digestive health.

The study is set to begin on November 26, 2024, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The most recent update was submitted on November 27, 2024. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

This study could have significant market implications for ADM, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if the results are favorable. It also positions ADM competitively within the digestive health supplement market, a growing industry segment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

