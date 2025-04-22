Admiral Group Sells U.S. Motor Business to J.C. Flowers

Admiral ( (GB:ADM) ) has provided an announcement.

Admiral Group plc has announced the sale of its U.S. motor insurance business, including Elephant Insurance Company, to J.C. Flowers & Co., a global private investment firm. This strategic move allows Admiral to focus on growth opportunities in the UK and Mainland Europe, while J.C. Flowers aims to leverage its expertise to foster Elephant Insurance’s development as a standalone entity.

Admiral Group shows a strong overall financial position with robust revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis indicates positive momentum, while the valuation is attractive due to a reasonable P/E ratio and high dividend yield. The earnings call reinforces the company’s positive trajectory with record profitability and strategic growth, although regulatory challenges and international market issues present some risks.

Admiral Group plc is a leading FTSE 100 Financial Services company offering motor, household, travel, and pet insurance as well as personal lending products. Established in 1993 in the UK, the Group now has offices in Canada, France, Gibraltar, India, Italy, Spain, and the US.

YTD Price Performance: 21.10%

Average Trading Volume: 621,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £9.81B

