Admiral Group Plc has announced that Karen Green will step down from the Audit Committee after the 2024 Half Year Results, effective 1 September 2024. Green will maintain her roles as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Risk Committee. New Audit Committee members from September will include Fiona Muldoon as Chair, alongside Mike Brierley and Evelyn Bourke.

