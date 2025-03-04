ADMA Biologics Delays 10-K Filing Amid Auditor Change

ADMA Biologics ( (ADMA) ) has released a notification of late filing.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for the delay is the recent change in the company’s independent registered public accounting firm, with KPMG LLP taking over after the resignation of the previous firm. This transition necessitated additional time to test and document internal controls, particularly those involving third-party service providers. ADMA Biologics expects to file the delayed report by March 18, 2025, within the 15-day extension period allowed. The company has indicated that there may be significant changes in financial results compared to the previous year, although no specific estimates have been provided. The notification was signed by Adam S. Grossman, the President and CEO, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

YTD Price Performance: -8.79%

Average Trading Volume: 2,282,025

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.87B

