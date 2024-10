The latest update is out from ADMA Biologics ( (ADMA) ).

ADMA Biologics, Inc. has reassured analysts that the recent change in auditors, detailed in their latest report, will not affect the financial projections for the years 2024-2025. The company’s management confirmed that the transition of auditors is expected to proceed without impacting their previously stated financial guidance.

