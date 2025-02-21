ADMA Biologics Approves 2025 Executive Compensation Package

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest update is out from ADMA Biologics ( (ADMA) ).

On February 19, 2025, ADMA Biologics’ Board of Directors approved the 2025 executive compensation package, which includes base salaries, cash bonuses for 2024 performance, and equity awards for top executives Adam S. Grossman, Kaitlin Kestenberg, and Brad Tade. These awards were based on the achievement of the company’s 2024 corporate goals. The Board also amended the equity grant policy for non-employee directors, increasing the annual equity grants and retainers for committee chairs and members, effective January 1, 2025, to enhance long-term incentive alignment.

More about ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics. The company is known for its array of products intended to treat immune deficiencies and infectious diseases, emphasizing innovation in plasma-derived therapeutics.

YTD Price Performance: -10.52%

Average Trading Volume: 2,392,690

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.8B

