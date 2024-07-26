ADMA Biologics Appoints Brad Tade as New CFO and Treasurer

The latest announcement is out from ADMA Biologics (ADMA).

Brad Tade has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of ADMA Biologics, Inc., effective July 24, 2024. With a solid track record at PCI Pharma Services, Baxter International Inc., and Becton Dickinson, Tade brings a wealth of finance experience to his new role. Under his employment agreement, Tade has the potential for severance benefits, health insurance continuation, and accelerated vesting of stock options and restricted stock units under certain termination conditions. His compensation includes a $435,000 annual base salary, a 45% target bonus, and eligibility for the company’s standard benefits package.

