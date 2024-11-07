ADM Energy Updates on Texas Oil Production Progress

ADM Energy plc (GB:ADME) has released an update.

ADM Energy PLC has paused production at its Sneed 415 well in Texas to complete the construction of a tank battery connecting it with two other wells. This development aims to enhance production efficiency and restore output from all wells by the end of the year. Despite recent challenges with water content affecting oil sales, ADM Energy expects to provide further updates on sales in November.

