ADM Energy Strikes Texas Oil Deal and Reduces Debt

ADM Energy PLC has expanded its portfolio by acquiring Vega Oil and Gas in Moore County, Texas, and has entered into a financing agreement for $600,000 with shareholder OFX Holdings, LLC to support this investment. Additionally, the company has converted a total of £532,752 in debt into equity, thereby reducing its corporate debt and issuing new shares to facilitate the transaction. This strategic move is set to strengthen ADM’s balance sheet and prioritize cash flow-generating projects.

