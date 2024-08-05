ADM Energy Reports Progress on Texas Wells

ADM Energy plc (GB:ADME) has released an update.

ADM Energy PLC has successfully brought the Sneed 415 well in Moore County, Texas back into production, with June sales generating $25,591 after taxes and royalties. The company is also finishing a new tank battery expected to be completed in August 2024, which will enable the remaining two wells acquired through Vega Oil and Gas, LLC to resume production. CEO Stefan Olivier expressed satisfaction with the investment progress and anticipates further production following the infrastructure completion.

