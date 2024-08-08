Adlai Nortye Reports Strong 2024 Mid-Year Results

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) has released an update.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. has reported its first-half financial results for 2024, including a significant decrease in net loss and a solid cash position expected to support the company for at least the next 12 months. The company has also made key appointments such as Roger Sawhney, M.D. to its Board of Directors and Dr. Archie Tse as Head of R&D, bolstering its strategic and scientific leadership. In their pipeline, they have shared promising data on their cancer therapies, including AN4005, and are on track to present Phase 3 data for their lead candidate, buparlisib, in early 2025.

