Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Achieves Compliance Certification for Q1 2025

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited announced that it has received a certificate from KFin Technologies Limited, confirming compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This certification indicates that there were no security certificates received for dematerialization or rematerialization during this period, reflecting the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements and potentially reinforcing stakeholder confidence.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited operates in the asset management industry, providing a range of mutual fund products and services. The company focuses on offering investment solutions to retail and institutional clients, leveraging its expertise in managing diverse asset classes.

