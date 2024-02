Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) has released an update.

Amro Albanna, CEO of Aditxt, Inc., has provided a $205,000 loan to the company, with an unsecured promissory note promising an 8.5% annual interest rate. The repayment is due by August 15, 2024, or sooner if a default occurs. This strategic financial move aims to support Aditxt’s immediate capital needs and reflects the CEO’s commitment to the company’s growth.

