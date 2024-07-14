Adisyn Partners with 2D Generation, Innovating AI Tech

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd has announced a collaboration with 2D Generation to revolutionize AI and semiconductor tech, focusing on high-performance, energy-efficient solutions. They will jointly develop new technologies for AI applications, data centres, and cybersecurity, aiming to tackle the challenges posed by Moore’s Law and the environmental impact of semiconductors. The partnership underscores the industry’s potential for sustainable growth and the significant market opportunity as AI tech advances.

