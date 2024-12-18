Adisyn Ltd to Acquire 2D Generation for AI Growth

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd has successfully completed due diligence for its acquisition of 2D Generation, a semiconductor IP business known for its groundbreaking graphene coating technology. This acquisition positions Adisyn to capitalize on the burgeoning semiconductor market fueled by the growing demands of generative AI. With the deal set to finalize soon, 2D Generation’s CEO Arye Kohavi will join Adisyn’s board, bringing his innovative expertise to the company.

