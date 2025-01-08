Adisyn Ltd Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

DC Two Ltd. ( (AU:AI1) ) has issued an announcement.

Adisyn Ltd has announced the issuance of a significant number of unquoted equity securities. The company is set to issue 300,000,000 performance rights and 45,000,000 unlisted options, effective January 9, 2025. This move follows previous transactions disclosed in an Appendix 3B and these securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The issuance of these securities may impact the company’s operational strategy and market positioning.

More about DC Two Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 1.11%

Average Trading Volume: 2,563,779

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$29.19M

