Adisyn Ltd Clarifies Stock Price Surge

Adisyn Ltd has addressed the recent surge in its stock price, confirming no undisclosed information is responsible. The company attributes the activity to its recent announcement of completing due diligence for acquiring 2D Generation, with settlement expected in January 2025. Adisyn assures compliance with ASX listing rules and continuous disclosure policies.

