Adisyn Ltd Boosts Semiconductor Capabilities with New Machine

Adisyn Ltd has announced that its subsidiary, 2D Generation, has procured a cutting-edge Atomic Layer Deposition machine from Beneq to enhance their semiconductor technology development. This move aims to accelerate advancements in semiconductor solutions for markets including AI, data centers, and cybersecurity. The acquisition is part of a broader strategy to leverage 2D Generation’s semiconductor innovations to explore significant opportunities in various sectors.

