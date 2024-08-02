ADISYN LTD Announces New Securities Issuance

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

ADISYN LTD has announced a new issuance of 46 million ordinary fully paid securities, to be quoted on the ASX under the code AI1, with the issue date set for August 2, 2024. The application for the quotation follows the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules as per Appendix 2A. This move could potentially attract investors looking to diversify their portfolios with fresh securities from ADISYN LTD.

For further insights into AU:AI1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.