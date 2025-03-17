Adisyn Ltd Announces Director Departure and Shareholding Details

DC Two Ltd. ( (AU:AI1) ) has issued an update.

Adisyn Ltd has announced the cessation of Shane Wee as a director, effective March 17, 2025. The final director’s interest notice reveals that Mr. Wee holds 350,000 fully paid ordinary shares through The Wee Super Fund and 8,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares through the Wee Family account, along with 1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.60 per option before December 20, 2025. This change in directorship could impact the company’s governance and potentially influence shareholder confidence due to Mr. Wee’s significant shareholding.

More about DC Two Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -32.56%

Average Trading Volume: 4,876,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$41.89M

For an in-depth examination of AI1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com