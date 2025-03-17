ADISYN LTD Announces Cessation of 500,000 Performance Rights

DC Two Ltd. ( (AU:AI1) ) has issued an announcement.

ADISYN LTD has announced the cessation of 500,000 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This cessation of securities may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, reflecting on the company’s ability to meet certain performance conditions.

More about DC Two Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -32.56%

Average Trading Volume: 4,876,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$41.89M

