Adisyn Ltd Advances Graphene Technology with New ALD System Installation

DC Two Ltd. ( (AU:AI1) ) has issued an announcement.

Adisyn Ltd has reported significant progress in its quarterly activities, highlighting a strong financial position with A$6.0 million in cash and no debt. The company has completed a major facility upgrade and installed a Beneq TFS 200 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) system at its research facility in Israel, which is pivotal for advancing its proprietary low-temperature graphene deposition process. This development is crucial for overcoming existing performance barriers in semiconductor interconnects. The dual ALD-based graphene R&D activities at 2DG and Tel Aviv University facilities are expected to accelerate the validation of graphene films, enhancing the company’s industry positioning and potential impact on stakeholders.

Adisyn Ltd is a company operating in the semiconductor industry, focusing on developing revolutionary graphene-based technology to enhance semiconductor performance. The company is involved in advanced research and development activities, particularly in graphene interconnect development, through its subsidiary 2D Generation (2DG).

