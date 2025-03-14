Adient’s AGM 2025: Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Adient ( (ADNT) ) has shared an update.

On March 11, 2025, Adient held its Annual General Meeting where shareholders elected eight directors for a one-year term, ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor, and approved the compensation of executive officers. Additionally, shareholders approved the adoption of an Amended Plan and renewed the Board’s authority to issue shares and opt-out of statutory preemption rights under Irish law, indicating strong support for the company’s governance and strategic initiatives.

More about Adient

Adient operates in the automotive industry, specializing in the production of automotive seating systems. The company focuses on delivering high-quality seating solutions to various automotive manufacturers globally.

YTD Price Performance: -19.52%

Average Trading Volume: 1,244,257

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.17B

