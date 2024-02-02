Adient Secures Extended Maturity and Lower Rates in Loan Deal

Adient (ADNT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On January 31, 2024, Adient US LLC and Adient Global Holdings S.à.r.l., along with Adient plc and its subsidiaries, amended their existing Term Loan Credit Agreement from May 6, 2019, with Bank of America as the administrative and collateral agent. The amendment extended the loan maturity date to January 31, 2031, and reduced interest rates to 2.75% for Term SOFR loans and 1.75% for Base Rate loans. The total outstanding loans of $635,000,000 remained the same, secured by guarantees from Parent and its material wholly-owned restricted subsidiaries.

