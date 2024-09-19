Adicet Bio’s GLEAN Trial Shows Promise in Autoimmune Therapy

Adicet Bio ( (ACET) ) has provided an announcement.

Adicet Bio’s recent press release on September 19, 2024, about their Phase 1 GLEAN trial results for ADI-001 shows promising advances in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The data indicates that ADI-001 effectively traffics to tissues and activates CAR T cells, resulting in complete CD19+ B cell depletion in secondary lymphoid tissue. This represents a significant improvement over existing therapies that fail to target B cells within these tissues. These findings bolster ADi-001’s potential as a leading allogeneic cell therapy, with the company gearing up to release initial clinical data in early 2025.

