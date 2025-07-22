Adherium’s Substantial Shareholding Change Enhances Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Adherium Ltd. ( (AU:ADR) ) has shared an update.

Adherium Limited has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares by Phillip Asset Management Ltd, acting as trustee for BioScience Managers Translation Fund I. The fund increased its voting power from 12.89% to 16.00% through an institutional ANREO take-up and retail shortfall underwriting, impacting 108,791,917 shares. This change signifies a strengthened position for the fund in Adherium, potentially influencing the company’s strategic decisions and market positioning.

