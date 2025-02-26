ADF Group Secures $120 Million in New Contracts Across North America

The latest announcement is out from ADF Group Inc. SV ( (TSE:DRX) ).

ADF Group Inc. has announced the acquisition of new contracts in Quebec and the Western United States, totaling $120 million. These contracts include significant projects such as the renovation of a sports complex and various structural steel contracts in the recreational sector. The projects will be executed over approximately 15 months, involving ADF’s fabrication plants in Quebec and Montana. This development adds to ADF’s existing order backlog of $330.3 million, potentially enhancing its market position and operational capacity.

More about ADF Group Inc. SV

ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design, engineering, and fabrication of complex steel structures and heavy steel components for the non-residential infrastructure sector. The company is known for handling technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules across commercial, institutional, industrial, and public sectors. ADF operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops in Canada and the United States, along with a Construction Division in the U.S. specializing in steel structure installations.

YTD Price Performance: -23.07%

Average Trading Volume: 135,289

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$220.7M

See more insights into DRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.