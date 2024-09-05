ADF Group Inc. Schedules Financial Results Call

ADF Group Inc. SV (TSE:DRX) has released an update.

ADF Group Inc. has announced a conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter and first half of the year 2025, scheduled for September 12, 2024. The call, led by CFO Jean-François Boursier and CEO Jean Paschini, will also provide a company outlook and include a Q&A with financial analysts. The event details and replay options have been provided for interested parties.

