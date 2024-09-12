ADF Group Inc. Reports Strong Growth in 2024

ADF Group Inc. SV (TSE:DRX) has released an update.

ADF Group Inc. reported a significant increase in both revenue and net income for the first six months of 2024, with revenue up by 13.6% and net income nearly doubling. Despite a client’s delay affecting second-quarter revenue, the gross margin improved notably due to better fixed cost absorption and investments in automation. The company also boasted a substantial order backlog that will support operations into 2026.

